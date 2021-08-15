Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce $6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.29 and the lowest is $6.07. Whirlpool posted earnings of $6.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $26.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.89 to $26.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $23.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $26.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

WHR opened at $232.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $164.06 and a twelve month high of $257.68.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

