Whiteheart (WHITE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $200,387.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $9.57 million and $200,387.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $1,076.68 or 0.02257071 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00049075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00137671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00154365 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,579.36 or 0.99741782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.26 or 0.00876804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.60 or 0.06973627 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

