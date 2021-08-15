Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 13,073 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $57,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.84. 3,831,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,589,425. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04.

