Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 13,133 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for about 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $39,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after buying an additional 5,173,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after buying an additional 3,687,177 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $287,035,000 after buying an additional 3,632,317 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after buying an additional 2,620,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $70.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,385,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,615. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

