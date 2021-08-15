Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 263 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $916.86. 292,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,555. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $880.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $922.34. The stock has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.