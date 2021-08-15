Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 3,292 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,614 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $45,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,398,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,587. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $218.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.57 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

