Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 8,728 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $24,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $6,145,224.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,651 shares in the company, valued at $23,613,338.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,324,792 shares of company stock valued at $205,939,557. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.80. 2,533,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,560. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

