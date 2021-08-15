Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 52,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 28,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 35,053,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,249,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $271.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

