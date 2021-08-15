Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.45. 969,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,093. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $324.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

