Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $17,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $246,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 175 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,357,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,732,242. The firm has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

