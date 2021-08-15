Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $24,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.6% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.32. 2,200,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $352.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.44.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

