Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $19,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ASML by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,162,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ASML by 21.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $7.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $788.96. The stock had a trading volume of 454,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,385. The company has a market cap of $331.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $719.74. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $805.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

