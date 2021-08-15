Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.08% of United Rentals worth $18,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Shares of URI traded down $8.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.11. 550,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,712. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

