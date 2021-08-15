Whittier Trust Co. Has $22.14 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $59,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $188.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,657. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.