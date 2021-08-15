Whittier Trust Co. Has $25.50 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Shares of GS stock traded down $4.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $410.78. 1,977,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,445. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $418.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

