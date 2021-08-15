Whittier Trust Co. Has $26.43 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,662,069 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.75.

