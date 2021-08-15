Whittier Trust Co. Has $31.25 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $31,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.26. 1,371,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,306. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.19. The firm has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.