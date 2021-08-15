Whittier Trust Co. Has $36.81 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.50% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $36,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825,292 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,853,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 361,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,802,000 after buying an additional 1,503,821 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.62. 3,887,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.76. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

