Whittier Trust Co. Has $40.67 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $40,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,051 shares of company stock valued at $68,540,205. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

NYSE PG traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.64. 4,883,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,094,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

