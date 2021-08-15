Whittier Trust Co. Has $52.35 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,192 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $52,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

IJR traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.01. 1,859,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,664. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

