Whittier Trust Co. Has $80.72 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $80,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $810,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.13. 20,031,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,852,044. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

