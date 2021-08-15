Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.38. 4,771,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,661,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.