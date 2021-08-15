Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $31,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $273,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,050. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

