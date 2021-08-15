Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. 10,794,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,779,046. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $237.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

