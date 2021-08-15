Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,761 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $37,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 6.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 8.7% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 71,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Anthem by 0.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $367.49. 1,019,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,360. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.