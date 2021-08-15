Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 3,036 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.92. 806,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,943. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $289.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

