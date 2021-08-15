Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 5,096 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,041 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $17,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth about $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRC traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.85. 307,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

