Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 8,777 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $17,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $215,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of VLO traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,012. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

