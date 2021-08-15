Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $25,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.36. 4,802,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,269,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

