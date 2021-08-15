Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.16. The company had a trading volume of 854,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,699. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

