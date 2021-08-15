Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,537 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,566 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $48,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $637.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $638.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $593.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

