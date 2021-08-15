Wilder World 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.95 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Wilder World has traded up 71% against the U.S. dollar. Wilder World has a total market cap of $80.98 million and $2.95 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00058123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.08 or 0.00862818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00108182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00044558 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,492,884 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

