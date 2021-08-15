Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $11.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.62.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $4.19 on Friday, hitting $159.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

