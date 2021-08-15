Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 273,040 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 329.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 10.2% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 403.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,056 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter.

VONG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.93. 215,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,515. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $73.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

