Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $18.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 7.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.46. 665,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,629. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

