Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $38.70 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 15.9% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $38,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.17. 1,476,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,056. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

