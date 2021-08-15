Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 553.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 428.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $68.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,187. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

