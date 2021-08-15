Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.3% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,516. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

