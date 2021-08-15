Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 469,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,077,000 after buying an additional 357,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $589,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL remained flat at $$21.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 273,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,335. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

