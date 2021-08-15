Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 21,150 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,751,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

