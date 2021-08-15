Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 107.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 7.5% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONV. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,830 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.1% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 173,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,757 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 88,236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 126,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 67,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.6% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter.

VONV remained flat at $$71.59 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 129,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,066. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

