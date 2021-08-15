Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 10.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 75,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 474,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49,245 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,831,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,425. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.