Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 120.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.4% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of VTWO stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.29. 693,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,359. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

