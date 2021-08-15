Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.9% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after buying an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after buying an additional 911,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after buying an additional 688,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,274,000.

VNQ traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $106.76. 2,601,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,829. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $107.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

