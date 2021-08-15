Wing Price Tops $25.22 on Major Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Wing has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.22 or 0.00053963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $46.83 million and $11.08 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00048866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00132824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00155581 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,531.20 or 0.99564214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.59 or 0.00878560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.59 or 0.06938271 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,981,879 coins and its circulating supply is 1,856,879 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.