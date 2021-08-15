Wings Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,909.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Wings has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $22,909.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00857454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00107216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044310 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

