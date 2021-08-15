WINk Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010410 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00189924 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

