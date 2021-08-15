WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,670,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,731,000 after purchasing an additional 735,948 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,934,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,420,000 after buying an additional 872,307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,963,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,168,000 after buying an additional 608,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,334,000 after buying an additional 161,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $79,267,000.

NASDAQ DGRW opened at $62.36 on Friday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $62.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

