WOM Protocol (WOM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $431,314.00

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.82 million and approximately $431,314.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00057186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.36 or 0.00870140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00104431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044218 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

