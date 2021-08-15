Woodcoin (LOG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $61,246.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $377,130.16 and approximately $61,246.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,814.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.46 or 0.06908923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $707.02 or 0.01478685 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.00389246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00155144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.60 or 0.00574295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.70 or 0.00361192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00321953 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

